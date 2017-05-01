Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NSElxn)

Both the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives focused on infrastructure on the Nova Scotia election campaign's first full day.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is pledging an extra $240 million over four years in infrastructure spending, with the money going towards schools, main streets and gravel road improvements.

And while campaigning at an insulation manufacturing plant in Dartmouth Monday, Tory Leader Jamie Baillie promised a $2-billion Rebuild Nova Scotia Fund — with half the money coming from Ottawa.

Baillie says the Tories would not go into deficit for the fund.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Burrill-Budget)

NDP Leader Gary Burrill couldn't resist criticizing Liberals' infrastructure promises Monday, noting that no one knew the extra $240 million was included in last week's budget projections.

Burrill said his opponents are now promising something that wasn't "immediately apparent" in the numbers they put forward in the budget documents.

He said Monday that's the trouble that comes from a "non-budget" being tabled.

The budget wasn't passed before the election was called, meaning a new budget will have to be introduced by the party that wins the May 30th vote.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-NDP)

NDP Leader Gary Burrill has announced plans to hire more doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.

Burrill says the NDP would spend $120 million over four years to build new primary care clinics and to hire more health professionals.

He says his government would work with family doctors to determine what resources are needed and in what communities.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Premier-Diversity)

Premier Stephen McNeil says he is proud of his party's record when it comes to running female candidates.

The response came after a reporter pointed out the Liberals have the fewest number of women candidates of the three main parties.

McNeil says his party has sought to elect women, and six were named to cabinet in his government.

He says it's as important to seek women candidates in winnable ridings, so that they can be appointed to positions of influence.

(The Canadian Press)

---