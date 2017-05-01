Nova Scotia leaders begin second day of campaign for May 30 election

HALIFAX — It is the first full day of the Nova Scotia election campaign.

Premier Stephen McNeil called an election on Sunday, defending his government's tough choices as the opposition parties attempted to frame the May 30 vote as a referendum on the Liberals' penny-pinching term.

All three parties leaders were in Halifax for the campaign's launch — including NDP Leader Gary Burrill, who is trying to win a seat in Halifax-Chebucto from Liberal backbencher Joachim Stroink.

Burrill said an NDP government would tackle issues like hunger, access to education and hospital overcrowding, rather than prioritize a balanced budget.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie pitched himself as a sunny alternative to four years of Liberal austerity, which he said has hurt rural communities, allowed infrastructure to crumble and sent doctors and young people away in "droves."

McNeil told a Liberal rally his government "had to make tough choices ... that weren't always popular," but said the province is in better shape for them.