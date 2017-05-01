P.E.I. woman faces drug, alcohol charges after truck crash in Nova Scotia

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — A P.E.I. woman is facing drug- and drunk driving-related charges after a tractor-trailer went off a highway on Nova Scotia's south shore early Monday.

The RCMP say the 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene after a collision on Highway 103 near Bridgewater around 12:20 a.m.

Police say she was taken to an RCMP detachment, where her blood-alcohol level was allegedly found to be twice the legal limit.

The Mounties say a Cardigan, P.E.I., woman is facing charges including care and control while impaired, and possession of marijuana.