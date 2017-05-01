Woman facing impaired driving charges after tractor-trailer crash on Nova Scotia highway
Nova Scotia RCMP say they got a 911 call about a tractor-trailer in the ditch on Highway 103, and the driver's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
A 41-year-old woman from P.E.I. is facing impaired driving charges after police in Nova Scotia say she crashed her tractor-trailer.
In a news release Monday, RCMP in Lunenburg say they got a 911 call about a tractor-trailer in the ditch near exit 13 on Highway 103.
A 41-year-old woman from Cardigan, P.E.I. was arrested at the scene, and taken to the Bridgewater RCMP detachment for a breathalyser test.
Police say her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
She’s facing impaired driving charges, along with marijuana possession, and is set to appear in Bridgewater provincial court in June.