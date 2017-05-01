Woman facing impaired driving charges after tractor-trailer crash on Nova Scotia highway

A 41-year-old woman from P.E.I. is facing impaired driving charges after police in Nova Scotia say she crashed her tractor-trailer.

In a news release Monday, RCMP in Lunenburg say they got a 911 call about a tractor-trailer in the ditch near exit 13 on Highway 103.

A 41-year-old woman from Cardigan, P.E.I. was arrested at the scene, and taken to the Bridgewater RCMP detachment for a breathalyser test.

Police say her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.