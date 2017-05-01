Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom

Taylor Samson's girlfriend cried as she took the stand in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday.

Sandeson, a now 24-year-old former Dalhousie University medical student, is accused of killing Samson, a 22-year-old Dalhousie physics student, in August 2015. Samson's body was never found.

Samson’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Mackenzie Ruthven told the jury of seven women and seven men that she’d been dating Samson for six months at the time he went missing.

Under direct examination by Crown attorney Susan MacKay, Ruthven told the jury she last saw Samson at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015, leaving his South Street apartment with his cellphone and a black duffel bag full of marijuana. He said he’d be right back, and left his wallet, keys and medication at the apartment.

That night, they were supposed to go to a downtown Halifax bar with a group of friends, but she said Samson never came home.

Ruthven cried when she first took the witness stand, and fought back tears a few more times during her testimony.

“Taylor Samson’s girlfriend is one of the last people, we say, that saw him alive,” MacKay said after court. “So we are obviously interested in having her tell the jury about the last time she saw him, and as well, she identified him from a photograph she was shown.”

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Brad Sarson asked Ruthven about her knowledge of Samson’s drug dealing.

“He tried very hard to hide it from me,” Ruthven told the jury.

It eventually became obvious to Ruthven that Samson was involved in the drug trade, but she testified that until the week he went missing, she’d only seen him with a few pounds at a time.

But during the early morning hours of Aug. 13, Ruthven said she saw a man come over to Samson’s apartment with a black duffel bag full of marijuana – the same bag she said Samson left with on Aug. 15

Ruthven’s testimony is expected to continue Tuesday morning after “a legal issue that’s arisen,” as MacKay put it, was to be dealt with Monday afternoon without the jury present.