Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Monday.
NDP:
HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement. (10:30 a.m., Coral Shared-Care Health Centre, Unit 4, 2751 Gladstone Street)
HALIFAX— NDP Leader Gary Burrill does community canvas. (11 a.m., Campaign office, 2071 Parker Street)
Progressive Conservatives:
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie on CBC Information Morning. (7 a.m., 6940 Mumford Rd.)
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie marks National Doctor's Day. (9 a.m., 2751 Gladstone St, Unit 4)
DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie makes an announcement. (10:30 a.m., Guildfords, 25 Guildford Ave.)
CHESTER, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has lunch with PC candidate Julie Chaisson. (1:30 p.m., 3758 Nova Scotia Trunk 3)
DAYSPRING, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie visits Riverview Enhanced Living with PC candidate Brian Pickings. (3 p.m., 171 Leary Fraser Rd.)
HEBBS CROSS, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie campaigns with PC candidate Brian Pickings. (4:15 p.m., 16339 Highway 103)
LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie attends opening for PC candidate Kim Masland's office. (6 p.m., 190 Main St.)
Liberals:
HALIFAX — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement. (10 a.m., 209 Kearney Lake Rd.)
ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement. (2:30 p.m., 50 Somers Rd.)