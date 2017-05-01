News / Halifax

Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Monday.

 

NDP:

HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement. (10:30 a.m., Coral Shared-Care Health Centre, Unit 4, 2751 Gladstone Street)

HALIFAX— NDP Leader Gary Burrill does community canvas. (11 a.m., Campaign office, 2071 Parker Street)

---

Progressive Conservatives:

HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie on CBC Information Morning. (7 a.m., 6940 Mumford Rd.)

HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie marks National Doctor's Day. (9 a.m., 2751 Gladstone St, Unit 4)

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie makes an announcement. (10:30 a.m., Guildfords, 25 Guildford Ave.)

CHESTER, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has lunch with PC candidate Julie Chaisson. (1:30 p.m., 3758 Nova Scotia Trunk 3)

DAYSPRING, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie visits Riverview Enhanced Living with PC candidate Brian Pickings. (3 p.m., 171 Leary Fraser Rd.)

HEBBS CROSS, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie campaigns with PC candidate Brian Pickings. (4:15 p.m., 16339 Highway 103)

LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie attends opening for PC candidate Kim Masland's office. (6 p.m., 190 Main St.)

---

Liberals:

HALIFAX — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement. (10 a.m., 209 Kearney Lake Rd.)

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement. (2:30 p.m., 50 Somers Rd.)

