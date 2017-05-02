Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby

Once again, hockey fans sit on pins and needles while hoping for the best for Sidney Crosby.

Like many others, I am a big fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins captain, so when Matt Niskanen’s head shot crumpled Cole Harbour’s beloved No. 87 in Game 3 of the Penguins- Washington Capitals series, I felt sick to my stomach. There’s no need to rehash Crosby’s history of concussion; hockey fans are well aware.

After watching the replay multiple times, I am again left with a nagging question that I’ve had for years: why are players allowed to crosscheck?

Matt Niskanen is not a dirty player. The play happened in a split second and I don’t believe that he was head hunting. But his natural reaction when Crosby came toward him was to deliver a crosscheck. That’s because at all levels of hockey, defencemen are permitted to crosscheck.

The next time you watch a game, watch the defencemen using their stick to crosscheck opposing forwards in the back. Why is that allowed? I’m not blaming referees for not calling penalties in those situations in the NHL because it’s been accepted forever, although it’s not nearly as dangerous for a forward to stand in the crease as it once was.

If the NHL wants to cut down on stick work, they need to make officials enforce the rules. Any crosscheck, regardless of the force behind it, needs to be called a penalty whether it’s in the regular season or the playoffs.

That would encourage defencemen to ‘push’ opposing forwards without using the stick for leverage. Yes, it would fundamentally change the way defenceman play their position, especially around the net. It would take some time for them to adjust and would likely result in more power plays and in forwards getting more prime chances in close. Maybe that would result in more goals, which the NHL could desperately use but that’s beside point. Player safety needs to be first and foremost.

The bottom line is that this has to stop.

In Game 5 of the Montreal Canadiens-New York Rangers series, Brendan Smith crosschecked Habs forward Andrew Shaw in the jaw. He was not penalized; Shaw suffered the second concussion of the season and could not play in Game 6, Montreal’s final game of the season.

Smith’s crosscheck appeared to be blatant and Shaw didn’t go down. Maybe if he had, Smith would’ve been penalized.

Maybe Smith wasn’t penalized or fined because Shaw isn’t a star like Crosby. It doesn’t matter.

Regardless of the circumstances, the NHL has to get serious about head shots and stick work. Whether or not Niskanen meant to hit Crosby in the head is irrelevant.