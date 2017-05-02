Police not saying if there are any suspects in Dartmouth homicide case

Police aren’t providing any information on possible suspects in the Halifax Regional Municipality’s first homicide of 2017.

Last Thursday police ruled the death of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore a homicide, after responding to a sudden death call at home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth at 1:09 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say they found a dead woman inside.

“We are not going to speak to suspects at this time,” said police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound, adding the investigation remains “active.”

Police also aren’t releasing any details into the cause of the death.

Forensic identification officers were at the home at 1 Farquharson St. last Friday, with the driveway lined with evidence markers.