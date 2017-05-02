Luck of the draw as Nova Scotia Moose license lottery is back

Spring is in the air and the province’s annual moose license lottery is back.

This year, 345 licenses are available in five moose-management zones within Victoria and Inverness counties in Cape Breton. These are the only places where moose hunting is allowed.

In a media release issued Tuesday, the provincial department of natural resources said hunters are encouraged to carefully consider which hunt and zone they apply for.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Nova Scotia, have a valid Nova Scotia Wildlife Resources Card and be at least 18 years old. Hunters who held a moose hunting licence in the last five years (2012-16) cannot apply this year.

The application process closes at midnight on May 31.

It costs $9.25 (HST included) to apply online or by phone and $13.45 (HST included) to apply by mail. The draw will be held in June. Details will be announced as soon as they are available.

Hunters can apply online, by phone or by mail:

-- to apply online go to http://novascotia.ca/natr/draws/moosedraw/

-- to apply by phone, call 1-900-565-3337 from a landline and the application fee will automatically be added to your phone bill. The phone option does not work with cellphones and it cannot be billed to a different phone number.