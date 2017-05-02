Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NSElxn)

Nova Scotia's Tories and governing Liberals are trading accusations over their treatment of female candidates.

Premier Stephen McNeil has praised his government's record of appointing women to cabinet, saying the other parties tend to have female candidates contest ridings they're unlikely to win.

But Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie stood with 12 female candidates Tuesday and demanded an apology, saying this isn't true.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill pointed out that his party is fielding an equal slate of men and women for the May 30 election.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-NDP)

Nova Scotia's NDP is promising to reverse cuts to nursing homes if elected on May 30.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil has cut more than $8 million from nursing homes over the past two years.

Burrill says an NDP government would put $8.3 million back into the province's long-term care facilities.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Tories)

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie says a Progressive Conservative government would introduce reforms to encourage more women and minorities to become provincial politicians.

The Tory leader says he would provide increased subsidies to political parties if they nominate female and minority candidates.

Baillie says the per vote funding parties receive based on election results would be 1.5 times higher for votes cast for women and African and indigenous Nova Scotians.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Liberals)

Premier Stephen McNeil has announced $45 million to fund youth employment opportunities across Nova Scotia.

McNeil says a re-elected Liberal government would increase funding for programs such as Graduate to Opportunity.

The premier noted youth unemployment has fallen faster in Nova Scotia than anywhere else in Canada.

(The Canadian Press)

---