Students launch campaign calling on Nova Scotia political parties to take youth election issues seriously

Charlotte Kiddell says it’s difficult for students to be engaged in provincial politics if an election is called at a time when most are off campus for summer break.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Federation of Students-Nova Scotia launched a Vote Education campaign to highlight issues they want addressed by all parties in the run-up to the May 30 election.

Included in the top five issues affecting students are fixed election dates. Students would like dates set during times when students can participate. Kiddell pointed to the last federal election held in October 2015, which saw record levels of student and youth engagement.

“We were really disappointed that the Nova Scotia Liberals chose to call this election when really the least students are on campus. Campuses really are centralized hubs for student engagement on many issues, but especially in things like elections,” Kiddell said.

“Many students are first-time voters and it’s valuable for them to have access to engagement and information through things like on campus action and through their student unions.”

Another issue impacting students and being highlighted by the campaign is the protection of young workers. Kiddell said finding a job in this province remains a huge challenge for students during, and after, they earn their degrees.

“It was released last month that Nova Scotia has lost 10 per cent of our youth jobs since 2015, so that’s about 5,900 jobs and that’s the greatest youth job loss in this country,” she said.

“Alongside fighting for safer and more accessible campuses we are also fighting for a better future for our students and our youth who are working during their degrees, but also after they graduate they need to enter a more vital workforce and economy then we have in our province right now.”