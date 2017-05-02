The politics of gender parity: Academics say more women needed in Nova Scotia election

Women make up slightly more than 50 per cent of Nova Scotia’s population, but that isn’t reflected in the makeup of the province’s political landscape or the roster of candidates running in the May 30 election.

Mount Saint Vincent University political and Canadian studies professor, Tammy Findlay, said ensuring women are more equally represented in politics isn’t a quick or easy fix, but more needs to be done to work towards that goal.

Looking at the slate of female candidates put forward by Nova Scotia’s three main political parties for the May 30 election, the NDP are closest to gender parity with 23 of 51 of the party’s candidates being women.

The Progressive Conservatives have 17 female candidates and the Liberals have 12.

“There is research to show that the more women that are in the legislature, the more likely it is to have policies that will advance women’s equality,” Findlay said.

“Looking at the experience of countries around the world and other provinces in Canada the research shows that anywhere from 40 per cent upward can make a difference.”

Findlay said women represent slightly more than 50 per cent of the population, and their presence should be reflected in public institutions.

“I think one of the things we tend to focus on when we talk about women in politics are just the numbers, and I want us to kind of look beyond the numbers. Part of the reason I said it is important to have women in politics is this idea that we hope that will make an impact on public policy,” she said.

“There are some major gaps that we have in terms of policies that are really essential for women’s equality, like childcare, and so we really need to start thinking about the ways that we connect increasing women in politics with the kind of outcomes that we’re going to see at the other end in terms of the policies. And those things will also help women enter politics.”

Findlay said measures that work best tend to be large-scale changes, including proportional representation or quotas.

Cape Breton University political science professor Tom Urbaniak agreed that demographic representation is important but challenging to achieve.

“The question of whether our House Of Assembly should be broadly representative of the demographics of Nova Scotia is a valid and important question,” he said.