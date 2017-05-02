Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are Tuesday.

---

Progressive Conservatives:

BEDFORD — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie campaigns with candidate Valerie White (8:30 a.m., Sunnyside Too Restaurant, 1552 Bedford Highway)

HALIFAX — Baillie holds a media availability at Advanced Systems (9:30 a.m., 5678 Stanley Street)

AMHERST — Baillie campaigns with candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin (12:30 p.m.)

HALIFAX — CTV's Steve Murphy interviews Baillie one-on-one (6 p.m.)

---

Liberals:

DARTMOUTH — Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil will make an announcement at Beaumont and Company (10 a.m., 60 Raddall Avenue, Unit 9

DARTMOUTH — McNeil will tour the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre (11 a.m., 6 Primrose Street, Unit 140)

DARTMOUTH — McNeil will tour Spindrift Brewing Co. with candidate Joanne Bernard (11:30 a.m., 21 Frazee Avenue)

DARTMOUTH — McNeil will tour Nine Locks Brewery with candidate Edgar Burns (1 p.m., 219 Waverley Road)

DARTMOUTH — McNeil campaigns with candidate Vishal Bhardwaj (1:45 p.m., 30 Kings Wharf Place)

COLE HARBOUR — McNeil attends a meet and greet with candidate Tony Ince (3 p.m., 978 Cole Harbour Road)

COLE HARBOUR — McNeil attends a meet and greet with candidate Tony Ince (3:32 p.m., Tim Hortons, 4 Forest Hills Parkway)

EASTERN PASSAGE — McNeil attends a campaign headquarters opening with candidate Joyce Treen (5:10 p.m., 1488 Main Road)

---

NDP:

HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill on CBC Morning Nova Scotia (7:10 a.m.)

DARTMOUTH — Burrill makes policy announcement with local NDP candidates (10 a.m., Woodlawn United Church, 54 Woodland Road)