William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial

The jury in his first-degree murder trial saw an emotional William Sandeson tell police his version of the night Taylor Samson was last seen in video evidence played in court on Tuesday.

That video evidence comes from Sandeson’s second and third videotaped statements to police from Aug. 18 and 19, 2015, days after Sandeson, now 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22.

The evidence was introduced through Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Roger Sayer, who took the stand Tuesday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

But it was Sayer’s colleague, Const. Jody Allison, who questioned Sandeson for hours in the videos shown to the jury of seven women and seven men on Tuesday.

In those videos, Allison repeatedly told Sandeson that he thought he was “a good guy,” and pleaded with him to tell the truth.

“I don’t think you’re a monster, Will. What I think is you made a mistake,” Allison said in the video.

Early in the video, Sandeson started crying, and he didn’t stop as it went on, loudly sobbing and wiping tears from his eyes after police brought him a box of tissues. In court Tuesday, he sat expressionless as the video played.

Allison asked Sandeson numerous times during the interview where Samson was, and whether he was alive. He said he didn’t know.

At the time of the interview, the morning of Aug. 19, 2015, police were searching Sandeson’s apartment, and in it, Allison told Samson some of what they’d found: his surveillance video, a black backpack, and that his shower curtain was missing.

After being pressed for more than an hour, Sandeson told Allison his version of events.

Contrary to what he told police in his first interview the day before, Sandeson told Allison that Samson had been inside his apartment for a drug deal – 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000 cash – the night of Aug. 15, 2015.

Sandeson told Allison that he and Samson were sitting at his kitchen table when three people barged into the apartment, dressed in black, with guns.

One of these people, Sandeson said, hit him in the head, and told him to get on the floor.

Sandeson said he stayed on the floor, and heard a “scuffle” around him.

He said the three intruders left through the door to his small balcony, and they took Samson, the marijuana, and most of the cash with them.

After they left, Sandeson said through tears that there was “so much blood in the apartment,” and some cash left bloody on the floor.

He told Allison he then tried to clean up the blood, put the money in a backpack, and threw out his shower curtain.

Early the next morning, just before 2:30 a.m., Sandeson texted Samson, saying, “This isn’t cool man, you said you’d be right back.”

“People who get rid of shower curtains, who send text messages to cover their tracks, are guilty of more than just being there,” Allison said in the video.

On Tuesday morning, Samson's girlfriend, Mackenzie Ruthven, finished her testimony, telling the jury Samson had been distracted or antsy the last day she saw him, but that he didn't seem nervous.