The root of the problem: Halifax group launches token exchange for leftover restaurant food

Food waste and food insecurity are two huge problems faced in Nova Scotia, but yet, the two problems could solve each other.

Square Roots, a Halifax-based organization, has set out to develop creative solutions to these problems by putting unsold food from restaurants (that would otherwise go in the garbage) on the table of those in need by exchanging a pre-purchased token for a meal.

Each token can be bought for $5, and traded in at participating restaurants in exchange for a meal made of leftover food.

Ross Arsenault started Square Roots with a group of fellow students from Saint Mary’s University. Their team has been working on a food bundle project, selling ugly vegetables from local farms at discounted prices around the city.

After much success with this project, they decided to move on to the next food waste problem that needed solving—restaurants.

“Restaurants have to pay money to dispose of their food, and there’s also a lot of food waste in order to keep food uniform,” Arsenault said.

On average in Canada, about 7 per cent of a restaurant’s revenue goes in the trash. Between throwing away unused food, and paying the cost to have it properly disposed of, Arsenault said a restaurant would pay an average of $60,000 per year.

“People really like the option of this as something they can use as a donation tool, or this is something that they can do to be able to access a convenient meal that is helping a local restaurant and is also reducing food waste,” Arsenault explained.

So far, three restaurants have signed on board: Basha, The Rys Mediterranean, and Lion and Bright. Arsenault said they have been in talks with other restaurants that have expressed interest in the program, which has only been running for about two weeks.

Chico Rashaydeh is the co-owner of Basha Restaurant, the first to sign on with the program. He said he collected almost 20 tokens last week alone, and is happy to be reducing food waste, while helping those in need.

“There is always a wasted food in a restaurant, now there is a way we can give to other people. We’ve helped a lot of poor people, I can feel they need food, I am really happy with this program,” said Rashayeh.

“At the end of the night when we throw the food out, we don’t like it, we’re throwing money out, now we’re saving it, and helping people eat,” Rashayeh said.

But Arsenault said the tokens have another purpose as well; they are novelty items, capable of starting a much-needed conversation.

“Once that initial awareness hits it allows you to make a lot of changes in the way that you consume products and we really wanted to make sure that we had a solution that could work for Nova Scotia,” he said.