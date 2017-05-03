Halifax by the numbers: New census data shows young people keeping city age below national average

Low birth rates, youth leaving our shores for better opportunities and an aging population is making us a rapidly greying region.

According to Statistics Canada census data released on Wednesday, from 2011 to 2016 the Atlantic provinces experienced the biggest national decline in people between the ages of 15 and 64.

This part of the country also saw the largest increase in the number of seniors.

In the Halifax area, the numbers aren’t quite as bleak as the overall provincial and Atlantic averages.

Population:

2016 Halifax population: 403,390 people

0-14 years old: 60,540 people

20-29 years old: 60,430

65 and older: 63,175

Average age of Halifax residents: 40.9

Average age of Nova Scotia residents: 43.5

Canadian average: 41

Average age of HRM residents broken down by federal electoral districts:

Dartmouth-Cole Harbour: 42.2

Halifax: 40.0

Halifax West: 39.9

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook: 40.2

South Shore-St. Margarets: 46.5

The census data released on Wednesday also painted a picture of HRM as a region of people who prefer living in single detached houses.

Halifax dwelling types, 2016:

HRM dwellings total 2016: 173,325

Single detached house: 86,585 (50 per cent)

Apartment in a building with five or more storeys: 21,000 (12.1 per cent)

Apartment in a building with fewer than five storeys: 36,795 (21.2 per cent)

Row house; 6,660

Semi-detached house; 11,785 (6.8 per cent)

Apartment or flat in a duplex: 6,270

Other single-attached house: 235