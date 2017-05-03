Halifax man facing child porn charge after residential search

A Halifax man is facing a child pornography charge after a police search of a home on Alabaster Way last week.

In a media release issued Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said on Nov. 23, 2016 they received information about online pornography which led to an investigation.

Last Wednesday at 8:05 a.m. police conducted a search of a residence in the 100 block of Alabaster Way and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Police said at 9:15 a.m. that same day, April 26, they arrested Brandon Daniel Beneteau, 27, of Halifax at a business in the 600 block of Wright Avenue in Dartmouth.