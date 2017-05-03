Independent Andrew Younger out of Nova Scotia election race citing health issue

HALIFAX — Independent incumbent Andrew Younger has withdrawn as a candidate in the Nova Scotia election.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Younger says he is doing so for health reasons after a brief period of hospitalization last weekend.

Younger says his time in hospital identified a previously unknown health issue that will require his full attention.

A former Halifax municipal councillor, Younger won the riding of Dartmouth East for the Liberals in the 2013 provincial election and was appointed to cabinet.

He lost his environment portfolio and was booted from caucus in the fall of 2015 after he failed to appear in provincial court in the case of a former Liberal staff member who was accused of assaulting him.