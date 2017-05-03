Energy needed: expert says N.S. party leaders need to capture 'imaginations' to get votes

Nova Scotians may not appear highly engaged in the provincial election campaign, but a political science professor believes it's possible to turn voter apathy around.

“Even though this is a short campaign, as short as it can be, there is time to change that. I think the opposition leaders, the Conservative and NDP leaders, they do have a bit of an opening here, a bit of an opportunity,” said Cape Breton University professor Tom Urbaniak.

“Their profile has been relatively low and that’s just the way the public discourse and media coverage have unfolded, but they’re going to be more in focus these next few weeks and I think that there is a chance that they could capture some imaginations.”

Urbaniak said based on anecdotal evidence, he believes there’s a growing appetite in the province for a departure from “old style politics.”

“I think there would be a very positive response to a leader or team of candidates that would say here is our strategic vision for Nova Scotia, here is our coherent road map for the future of the province that leaves no community behind and leaves no person behind,” he said.

“They would say we’ve thought about this, we’ve researched on this, we’re serious about this, and it’s not just a matter of sprinkling benefits around in such a way that we can cobble together enough votes to get past the finish line. Because we will be a stagnant province if we continue that way.”

Urbaniak said if he were strategizing for a political party during this campaign, he’d ensure there was a platform with a unifying theme that included two or three frequently repeated banner policies that were well thought out and realistically fundable.

“A successful campaign (also) needs to be extremely high energy, there needs to be a little bit of charisma there in how the leader communicates on behalf of the party,” he said.

He also advised against putting any stock in polls over the course of this short campaign.

“I think it’s going to be actually an interesting campaign to watch. I wouldn’t make any assumptions based on the more recent opinion polls,” Urbaniak said.