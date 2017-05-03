Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NSElxn-Tories-Doctors)

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has announced his plan to reduce doctor shortages in the province.

Baillie says his government would spend $13.5 million over four years to recruit more physicians.

But he made no firm commitments on how many doctors would be hired, both family doctors and specialists.

The NDP in Nova Scotia are vowing to put an end to emergency department overcrowding if elected May 30.

Leader Gary Burrill says the overcrowding has become unacceptable, and pointed to a union report that made 15 recommendations to improve the situation.

Burrill says the NDP would implement all of the report's recommendations, which include revisiting policies on staffing levels when overcrowding occurs.

Nova Scotia's Liberals chose to highlight a key promise in last week's proposed budget on the fourth day of the election campaign — a plan to provide a pre-primary program.

Premier Stephen McNeil said Wednesday that if elected on May 30, his plan is to begin the program this fall in 30 locations, mostly in existing schools.

The program would involve 750 four-year-olds across the province.

McNeil says it could mean cost savings of up to $10,000 a year for parents who would otherwise have to pay for child care.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie is sticking to his claim that he can get Ottawa to help fund the redevelopment of the Q-E II hospital complex in Halifax.

Premier Stephen McNeil says he has tried but has been denied after being told that health care infrastructure is a provincial responsibility.

But Baillie says money is available under the federal infrastructure program for medical research facilities.

He says he will make the case that the Q-E II conducts a significant amount of research through its affiliation with Dalhousie University as a teaching hospital.

