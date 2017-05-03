Nova Scotia man charged with stunting after going more than 50 km/h above speed limit
A 22-year-old man was charged Wednesday after traveling 120 in a 70 zone, and had his car seized.
A Nova Scotia man is facing stunting charges after going more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit.
At 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services spotted a car travelling 122 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone near Port Hastings on Highway 4, according to a release.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was charged for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days, and his car was seized.
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.