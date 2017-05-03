Nova Scotia man charged with stunting after going more than 50 km/h above speed limit

A Nova Scotia man is facing stunting charges after going more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit.

At 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services spotted a car travelling 122 kilometres per hour in a 70 zone near Port Hastings on Highway 4, according to a release.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was charged for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days, and his car was seized.