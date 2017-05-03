News / Halifax

Police look for missing Nova Scotia man

Roger Earl Judge, 54, has been missing since Tuesday and his family is concerned since he advised he was leaving the Windsor area.

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Windsor man who they believe has left the area.

On Wednesday, Windsor District RCMP said in a release they’re looking to find 54-year-old Roger Earl Judge. He was last seen on Tuesday in the Windsor area.

Judge is described a white man, 5’8, and about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Police said there is no indication Judge has met with foul play, but he has advised he is leaving the area and his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roger Earl Judge is asked to contact Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-2207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

