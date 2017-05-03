Police look for missing Nova Scotia man
Roger Earl Judge, 54, has been missing since Tuesday and his family is concerned since he advised he was leaving the Windsor area.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Windsor man who they believe has left the area.
On Wednesday, Windsor District RCMP said in a release they’re looking to find 54-year-old Roger Earl Judge. He was last seen on Tuesday in the Windsor area.
Judge is described a white man, 5’8, and about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.
Police said there is no indication Judge has met with foul play, but he has advised he is leaving the area and his family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roger Earl Judge is asked to contact Windsor District RCMP at 902-798-2207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
Two thirds of electricity in Canada now comes from renewable energy
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial