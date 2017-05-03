Teen assaulted, has shotgun pointed at him, inside garage of Dartmouth home
Halifax police say three suspects arrested after running from the scene.
Police say a teenager was assaulted and had a shotgun pointed at him during a robbery in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to a weapons complaint in the 0 to 100 block of Inverary Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The 18-year-old male victim told police he was assaulted, pepper sprayed and had a sawed off shotgun pointed at him inside his garage.
The suspects also fled the scene with some of the victim’s property.
Police say three men were arrested a short time later after officers spotted them running along nearby Helene Avenue.
Police say the victim was treated by paramedics at his home.
