Teen assaulted, has shotgun pointed at him, inside garage of Dartmouth home

Police say a teenager was assaulted and had a shotgun pointed at him during a robbery in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to a weapons complaint in the 0 to 100 block of Inverary Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The 18-year-old male victim told police he was assaulted, pepper sprayed and had a sawed off shotgun pointed at him inside his garage.

The suspects also fled the scene with some of the victim’s property.

Police say three men were arrested a short time later after officers spotted them running along nearby Helene Avenue.