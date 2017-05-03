Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are Thursday May 4:

---

Progressive Conservatives:

HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media availability (10 a.m., Advanced Systems, 5678 Stanley Street)

HALIFAX — Baillie campaigns with candidate Bruce Holland (12 p.m., Herring Cove Road)

HALIFAX — Baillie campaigns with candidate John Wesley Chisholm (1:45 p.m.)

HAMMONDS PLAINS — Baillie campaigns with candidate Matt Whitman (3 p.m.)

HALIFAX — Baillie campaigns with candidate Rob Batherson (6:30 p.m., Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, 1723 Hollis Street)

HALIFAX — Baillie attends the Screen Nova Scotia Awards (8:15 p.m., Casino Nova Scotia, 1983 Upper Water Street)

---

Liberals:

HALIFAX — Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at the Gladstone Medical Centre (10 a.m., 6155 North Street)

HALIFAX — McNeil campaigns with candidate Brendan Maguire (11:10 a.m., Captain William Spry Lodge, 6 Arnold Drive)

HALIFAX — McNeil campaigns with candidate Iain Rankin (12:30 p.m., Tim Hortons, 1844 St. Margarets Bay Road)

HALIFAX — McNeil campaigns with candidate Rafah DiCostanzo (1:30 p.m., Starbucks Clayton Park West, 20 Parkland Drive)

HALIFAX — McNeil tours the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre with candidate Melinda Daye (2:30 p.m., 2158 Gottingen Street)

HALIFAX — McNeil tours the Uniacke Centre for Community Development with candidate Melinda Daye (3:15 p.m., 2439 Gottingen Street)

HALIFAX — McNeil campaigns with candidate Joachim Stroink (4 p.m., 6303 Quinpool Road)

HALIFAX — McNeil campaigns with candidate Labi Kousouslis (5:10 p.m., 5640 Spring Garden Road, Suite 202)

---

NDP:

HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement (10 a.m., Just Us! Coffee and Tea House, 5896 Spring Garden Road)

CHESTER — Burrill campaigns in Chester (11:25 a.m., 101 Valley Road)

CHESTER — Burrill campaigns in Chester (11:50 a.m., The Kiwi Cafe, 19 Pleasant Street)

BRIDGEWATER — Burrill makes a policy announcement (1:05 p.m., Fancy Pants Cafe, 807 King Street)

HALIFAX — Burrill attends the Screen Nova Scotia Awards (8:30 p.m., Casino Nova Scotia, 1983 Upper Water Street)