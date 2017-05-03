William Sandeson tells police different versions of events in video evidence shown to jury

The jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial saw another few hours of his videotaped interview with police on Wednesday – and another version of what he said happened the night Taylor Samson was last seen.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body has never been found.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Wednesday, the jury saw the continuation of Sandeson’s videotaped interview with Const. Jody Allison on Aug. 19, 2015.

Sandeson cried throughout most of the interview, and said very little over more than nine hours. In the portion the jury saw on Wednesday, Sandeson cried so hard he was out of breath, and told Allison he felt like he was going to pass out.

Near the end of what the jury saw, another officer, Det. Const. Roger Sayer walked into the room, and immediately took a different tone than Allison, who repeatedly told Sandeson he was “a good guy.”

“Will, you need to start to get your head right,” Sayer said. “If you think all this bulls--- you’re laying down…you think you’re smarter than everybody that’s working on this, you’re making a drastic mistake.”

Sayer told Sandeson about more of the evidence police found in his apartment, and on his surveillance system, which he said was “ironically” shut off for an hour and a half.

The video cut off, and then started again with Sandeson and Allison in the room.

Sandeson, calmer now, told Allison a different story than he did before.

In the video shown Tuesday, Sandeson said he and Samson were sitting at his kitchen table for a drug deal when three people barged into his apartment. They were dressed in black and had guns, Sandeson said, and they hit him in the head, and left with Samson, the drugs and the money.

In the video shown Wednesday, Sandeson said it wasn’t three men in the apartment; it was two. He said they were hiding in his roommate’s bedroom, he knew they were there, and they didn’t hit him.

Sandeson said the men came out of the bedroom with a gun, and talked to Samson at gunpoint. Then the men told him to shut off his surveillance video, he said.

“They shot him, but I didn’t see it happen,” Sandeson told Allison.

Sandeson said the men put Samson in the bag with the drugs, took that and the cash, and walked out the front door, leaving him to clean up the mess. He wouldn’t tell Allison who the men were, but did give descriptions.

The video skipped ahead again, and Allison said, “Will, I’m arresting you for murder.”

The story Sandeson told Allison in that video was the third version he told police. The day before, he said Samson had never been inside his apartment.