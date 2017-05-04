A Big Lift for business: Shop owners, advocates say bridge closures help keep customers in Dartmouth

Business is booming in downtown Dartmouth, and local business owners say the Big Lift project may have played a big part.

Bridge hours have been reduced significantly throughout the long construction process, restricting quick access to Halifax by car for those living in the downtown Dartmouth core. Between frequent bridge closures and extended ferry hours, foot traffic in Dartmouth is growing, especially when it comes to local restaurants and bars.

“The bridge being under construction has changed patterns,” said Tim Rissesco, executive director for the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, “It has resolved in folks at different times staying in Dartmouth and enjoying our restaurants and our bars in the evenings.”

Neil Cook is the owner of Portland Street Creperie, a downtown Dartmouth restaurant; he says he agrees that bridge access does have an impact on his business.

“There were some good dynamics with that happening, as a downtown Dartmouth business it was good for exposure, and I think people on the Dartmouth side were coming to downtown Dartmouth to do their things,” said Cook.

Although the project is reaching completion, Halifax Regional Municipality have confirmed ferry services will continue with extended hours until March 2018, which Rissesco says will continue to help downtown Dartmouth businesses once the bridge reopens.

“Having the ferry running with those extended hours is great for downtown Dartmouth, it’s great for downtown Halifax as well, but we just need to make sure people keep using the ferry,” Rissesco said.