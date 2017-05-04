Colour me happy: Marking Mental Health Week in Halifax with mindful art project

Izzy Dempsey was busy working out of Local Jo’s Café when she grabbed a much-needed mindfulness break thanks to an initiative of Fusion Halifax.

To mark Mental Health Week, the non-profit organization has set up colouring stations at 10 cafes throughout Halifax. Five different, Maritime-themed postcards and a mug of colouring pencils are available for anyone who feels the need to take a mindfulness break.

“I am totally into it. You can’t go wrong with colouring… I find it’s so easy to just go overboard and constantly work, work, work, making to-do lists. It really wears down on you,” the 23-year-old Halifax resident said on Thursday.

“I should be doing more what is good for me in that moment, so something like this where I come into the cafe and I’m working and doing emails and all that, and then it’s like ‘Do you want to colour?’ It took me no time. Yeah. Yeah, I do want to colour. It’s great.”

The Fusion Halifax health and wellness team had no time getting 10 businesses on board to participate in what they’re calling the #CraftyCompliments project.

“We did know that research has shown that taking a moment for yourself and colouring can be therapeutic and it has been shown to alleviate stress,” explained Jackie Nguyen, direction of the Fusion Halifax health and wellness team responsible for the initiative.

“I hope that people take a moment for themselves and find a break in their day to relax and go back to the feelings that we have when we’re children, just enjoying something as simple as colouring but that really can help you really take a break from everything else going on in your life.”

Nguyen planned to check in with the cafes after Mental Health Week ends on Sunday, but she said so far social media response has been positive.

“We see it as a bit of a pilot project because we ‘ve had such a short amount of time to prepare… so we’re hoping that pending the success of this week we can scale it up next year,” she said.

Joe Bishara, chair of the Nova Scotia College of Counselling Therapists, said Mental Health Week and accompanying initiatives like the mindfulness project by Fusion Halifax are great ways to encourage ongoing conversations about mental health.

“It’s great to have a mental health week, but the reality is that mental health goes beyond one week. It’s a concept that we need to maintain awareness of and maintain conversation with all year round,” he said.

“We all have a mental health to take care of in our individual lives and for some people the struggle is situational, and for other people the struggle can be lifelong, so it’s about having the right level of knowledge in the public forum that’s also tempered with an appropriate level of compassion.”

Where to get your colour on:

Fusion Halifax colouring stations are currently at: