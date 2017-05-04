Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: Free comics, a concert and a craft show

Free Comic Book Day- Get your free comic on this Saturday! For the fourth year running the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and Strange Adventures have joined forces for this annual rain or shine outdoor event. Dress up as your favourite comic character and enjoy some surprises too. The fun starts at 10 a.m. on the waterfront side of the museum.

Halifax Crafter’s Society Spring Market- A broad range of vendors ranging from food and cosmetics to ceramics and jewellery will be on offer at this spring market. Admission is free! The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Olympic Centre, 2304 Hunter St. in Halifax. A complete list of vendors is available online.

Old Stock: a refugee love story- Ben Caplan, 2b theatre company and playwright Hannah Moscovitch offer this music-theatre hybrid, with various performances running from Thursday through to May 14 at The Waiting Room. This refugee love story is inspired by the true story of Moscovitch’s great-grandparents, both Romanian Jews who immigrated to Canada in the early twentieth century. Details and tickets are available via tickethalifax.com.

Orchestrated Neighbours free concert- Musicians from the National Arts Centre Orchestra and Symphony Nova Scotia join MAJE and Shevy Price to showcase talented local youth performing their own musical creations. The free collaborative show happens Friday at St. George’s Church Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. with an 8 p.m. start. Admission is free.