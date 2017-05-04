'An opportunity of a lifetime:' Halifax students fundraising to attend international robotics competition

Two future Halifax engineers and their Lego robot have been dominating leagues across the province, and are gearing up to show off their skills on the international stage.

Graeme Watt and Zeyad Sallam, or the Dynamic Robotic Duo as they are called, are Grade 8 students at Clayton Park Junior High. After finishing amongst top participants at the First Lego League (FLL) provincials, the duo has been selected to compete in the FLL’s first international four-day competition in Bath, England this June.

The boys will be competing against 100 teams from all over the world.

The competition involves building and programming a robot capable of completing a series of tasks and missions on a set track.

But the competition is about more than just building a robot, it’s about helping kids develop the skills to become well rounded individuals by adding a research and presentation component as well, said mom, Helen Watt.

“It’s getting kids to think about different things, and think strategically, but also having fun at the same time, ” Watt said.

The boys said their team is also judged based on the core values they portray throughout the competition.

“Working together as a team, gracious professionalism, being happy in win and loss, are all important,” said Graeme Watt.

Although the duo have only known each other for a couple of years, they have mastered the art of working together - from wearing matching fedoras, to knowing how to delegate tasks depending on their individual stengths and weaknesses.

“I am the hands-on guy,” said Sallam.

“And I’m better at following instructions,” said Watt.

In order for the duo to go to the competition, they will need to fundraise around $8,000. They have set up a website which includes links to their GoFundMe page, and options for corporate sponsorship.

They have an ongoing bottle drive taking place through Tanner’s Recycling, and will be updating their web page frequently with more fundraising events.