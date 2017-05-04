Jury sees video of Taylor Samson walking into William Sandeson's apartment

The jury in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial saw video from his own surveillance system Thursday showing Taylor Samson walking down the hallway and into Sandeson’s apartment on the night he was last seen alive.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, in his apartment the night of Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s remains were never found.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday, the jury of seven women and seven men saw video from that night, taken on the surveillance system Sandeson had installed in the hallway of his apartment building, just above his door.

According to the time stamp on the video, he and Samson walked down the hallway and into his apartment at 10:26 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson was carrying a large black duffel bag. He is never seen leaving the apartment.

Minutes later, the video shows two men came from across the hallway from the other apartment in the building and looked into Sandeson’s apartment twice. The second time, they lingered in the doorway to Sandeson’s apartment, and eventually walked down the hallway to the building’s exit.

On the witness stand in court, Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Roger Sayer told the jury that one of those two men was Sandeson’s neighbour, and police later interviewed both men about what they saw that night.

The jury also saw video of Sandeson leaving the apartment in the days afterwards carrying garbage bags, and wearing gloves.

In one video, Sandeson left his apartment wearing a black backpack, and carrying a large white box with a grocery bag on top.

Sayer told the jury that those items took on more significance in the investigation when police searched an apartment on Chestnut Street a few days later and found the same box and grocery bag with 20 pounds of marijuana in them.

In her opening statement to the jury, Crown attorney Susan MacKay told the jury police found those items at Sandeson’s brother’s house – and she said DNA with a profile matching Samson’s was found on them.

On Thursday, the jury also saw the end of Sandeson’s videotaped statement to police on Aug. 19, 2015. In that video, police photograph Sandeson, and have him take off his own clothes and put on a one-piece suit before taking him down to cells.

The officer photographing Sandeson noticed he had marks on his right shoulder, and photographed them, along with his head, knuckles and abdomen.