Nova Scotia election roundup

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is deflecting fire for a campaign decision to reinstate the Liberal communications director who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

McNeil says Kyley Harris deserved "a second chance" after being handed a conditional discharge for striking a woman in the face during a domestic argument on May 9, 2014.

He dismissed comments from federal Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose, who says the appointment sends a bad message.

Nova Scotia Tory Leader Jamie Baillie says McNeil exercised poor judgment in putting Harris back into his inner circle.

The Liberals are promising $78-million over four years to create and expand collaborative care teams across the province.

The funding would go toward hiring nurses, social workers, and mental health workers to work with doctors in collaborative care clinics.

There would also be a $5-million annual fund for the construction and renovation of collaborative care clinics.

Premier Stephen McNeil says his party also realizes more doctors are needed now, and that's why a commitment has been made to hire 50 new doctors a year through another $2.4 million announced in last week's proposed budget.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his party will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020 if elected.

He says the move would help an estimated 130,000 lower income workers.

Burrill says the plan includes a commission on the economy that would consult with businesses, corporations, and not-for-profits to determine how to help them adapt to the wage increase.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie is pledging $150 million over 10 years to bring high speed internet to underserviced rural areas of the province.

Baillie says the funding would be cost-shared with Ottawa and municipalities, meaning the provincial contribution would be $7.5 million a year.

The problem has plagued a series of governments who have promised to connect all parts of the province, but Baillie says previous attempts have either set unrealistic timelines or taken a step-by-step approach that lacked planning.

During a health care announcement in Halifax, Premier Stephen McNeil was greeted by a man who gave him a copy of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Reg Andrews accuses McNeil of being a "dictator" who has failed to address problems in the health care system, including a lack of family doctors.

He says his wife had a heart attack and languished without a doctor for two years before she found one.

Andrews accuses the premier of failing to keep up with needs in hospitals, while at the same time spending millions of dollars to acquire land for a proposed clinic in suburban Halifax.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie says he has no interest in raising anybody's taxes in Nova Scotia.

Baillie says the party's platform will be released soon and will point to areas where they may be able to make some reductions, but he wasn't specific.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says in order for the province to move forward some tax increases may be necessary.

He says it's his view that it would be better if those making over $250,000 a year contribute "a little more to our overall common welfare."

