Police chief in Nova Scotia charged with sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — The chief of police in Bridgewater, N.S., has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team says it learned of allegations against John Collyer in August.

The independent police watchdog says it received "documentary evidence" from a third party only last month, which led to the charges.

The agency issued a statement today, saying Collyer is facing one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between April 1 and July 31 last year.