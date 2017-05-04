Rain, rain go away: Special weather statement issued for weekend
Torrential rain could occur Friday into Saturday with amounts of 50 mm or more possible.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that torrential rain could occur Friday into Saturday.
The weather agency says a new low pressure system over the weekend will bring another prolonged period of rain to Nova Scotia starting on Friday night.
The rain is expected to begin in the southwest of the province Friday and spread to the rest of the mainland during the night.
Current forecasts suggest potential rainfall amounts of around 50 mm, with a possibility of locally higher amounts. The long range forecast suggests rain and showers straight through until at least next Wednesday.