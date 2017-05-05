Dalhousie University to build new concert hall thanks to $5-million donation

A new concert hall is coming to Halifax thanks to a multi-million dollar donation from local businessman and Holocaust survivor Morris Strug.

According to a Dalhousie University release on Friday, the Dalhousie Arts Centre will house the future performance space made possible by Strug’s $5-million donation in honour of his late son Joseph, who passed away in January 2016 following a lengthy illness.

The new Joseph Strug Concert Hall will seat 300 people, and include state-of-the-art acoustics to support all music types ranging from solos and jazz ensembles to large orchestras.

The space will be for both the Fountain School of Performing Arts and the broader arts community, the release said.

“This will be a wonderful boost to our music students,” Jacqueline Warwick, director of the Fountain School of Performing Arts, said in the release.

“For years, we have sought other venues for student recitals and concerts. Now, we can have them rehearse and perform in a hall whose acoustics are specifically designed for that kind of fantastic sound.”

The new concert hall is part of a planned 37,000-square-foot, $27.7-million expansion to the Dalhousie Arts Centre, the release said.

The project includes new practice space, private teaching rooms, and will allow the university’s Costume Studies program to be “fully integrated” with the other Fountain School programs.

The acoustics will be designed by Rick Talaske of The Talaske Group, Inc., the release said, while the building’s existing systems will also be upgraded with soundproofing and internet accessibility.

Strug said his donation is a way to honour Joseph’s memory, as well as that of Strug’s late wife who was “well-known for her beautiful singing voice.”