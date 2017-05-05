Dartmouth man charged with stunting after going more than 65 km/h above speed limit

A 22-year-old Dartmouth man is facing stunting charges after going more than 65 kilometres per hour above the speed limit.

At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services spotted a car travelling above the posted speed limit on Highway 104 near Pleasant Valley in Pictou County.

According to a RCMP release, the car was clocked at 177 km/h in a 110 zone - 67 km/h over the posted limit.

The 22-year-old Dartmouth man was charged for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and his car was seized.