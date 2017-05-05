Dartmouth man charged with stunting after going more than 65 km/h above speed limit
The 22-year-old was clocked going 177 km/h in a 100 zone in rural Nova Scotia on Friday.
A 22-year-old Dartmouth man is facing stunting charges after going more than 65 kilometres per hour above the speed limit.
At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services spotted a car travelling above the posted speed limit on Highway 104 near Pleasant Valley in Pictou County.
According to a RCMP release, the car was clocked at 177 km/h in a 110 zone - 67 km/h over the posted limit.
The 22-year-old Dartmouth man was charged for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and his car was seized.
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.