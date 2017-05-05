Five men from Halifax, Dartmouth charged after searches turn up cocaine and rifles

Five men are facing drug charges after a recent Halifax traffic stop and home search.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police officers from the Special Enforcement Section, with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, carried out a traffic stop on two cars in a parking lot in the area of the Bedford Highway and Flamingo Drive.

According to a police release, searches of the vehicles turned up a shotgun, quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, and cash. The five men inside the vehicles were arrested at the scene.

A few hours later at 12:30 a.m. on May 5, officers searched an apartment in the 0-100 block of Flamingo Drive. There they seized a quantity of crack cocaine and cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia, three rifles, and ammunition.

Anthony Ambrose Frank Budgell, 54, and 47-year-old Dean Joseph Rogers, both of Halifax, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, as well as numerous weapons-related charges.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

The other three men - a 46-year-old from Halifax, and a 27-year-old and 19-year-old from Dartmouth - have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana.