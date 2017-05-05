Halifax Heroes: Sackville students a cut above with shave for the brave fundraiser

During Friday’s lunch hour at Millwood High School, more than 100 students gathered near the front lobby to watch and cheer on fellow students getting haircuts for charity.

The two male and two female students submitted to scissors and clippers to participate in Shave for the Brave, an annual fundraiser for Young Adult Cancer Canada.

In the past six years, 80 students from the Middle Sackville high school have had their heads shaved for the charity.

In that time, Millwood students have also raised more than $21,000 for the organization, which focuses its efforts on young adults between the ages of 15 to 39 who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

This year, Grade 11 students Lauryn MacDonald and Grace Day decided to take on the task of co-organizing the event as last year’s organizers had graduated.

Both are also involved in leadership and other activities at the school.

After their heads were completely shaved, the two male students, Nathaniel Coolen-Jewers and Wyatt Masterman, said they were happy to be sporting a bald look for a good cause.

MacDonald and Day both got their hair tied back into long ponytails, at which point they were cut off. Volunteer hairdressers then gave them much shorter, stylish cuts.

Their long tresses will be donated and made into wigs for young women who’ve lost their hair while undergoing cancer treatment.

“We have raised thousands of dollars for the organization and continue to participate because Young Adult Cancer Canada raises money for youth who are the same age as us students. This is my third time donating 10 inches of my hair,” MacDonald said.

“I first cut my hair in honour of my grandmother who passed away due to ovarian cancer. I then participated again inspired by my aunt who is a breast cancer survivor. This year I am participating again because I enjoyed the event so much the last time.”

This marked Day’s third year as a participant and her second getting her hair cut for the charity.

“Two of my grandparents actually passed away from cancer so I first got involved because I thought it’d be kind of nice to do it in memory of them and to help other people,” Day said.

“I’d encourage other people to just go for it. It sounds scary to say I’m going to cut my hair or shave my head. But really it’s just hair. It grows back. And someone needs it more than you."

