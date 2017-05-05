Housing authority looking at installing cameras in Halifax neighbourhood

HALIFAX — Privacy experts are raising concerns over a proposal to install surveillance cameras in a Halifax neighbourhood that saw a string of violent crimes.

A newly released tender from the Metropolitan Regional Housing Authority indicates that eight unobtrusive CCTV cameras could be installed in the Uniacke Square area.

Sukanya Pillay of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association says that while cameras can be helpful, they can also be open to abuse with security-camera footage ending up online.

The province's Department of Community Services runs the authority and says the cameras will only be used to monitor parking and ensure that residents are the only ones using dumpsters.

A spokesman with the department told Global News that if the cameras capture something they're not interested in, they can grey it out to ensure privacy.

The tender comes after a series of fatal shootings in the Halifax area in November 2016, with one man being killed metres away from one of the proposed camera locations.