Man facing break and enter charge after barking dog alerts tenant to intruder
When the woman investigated, the man she found in her kitchen immediately fled.
A 47-year-old man is facing a break and enter charge after police responded to a break and enter call in Halifax on Friday morning.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 11:02 a.m. they responded to a report of a break and enter in progress in the 3100 block of Stanford Street.
Police said a tenant was alerted to an intruder by her dog’s barking. When she investigated, she found a male she recognized in her kitchen. He immediately fled the area.
When police arrived, the male was located nearby and arrested for break and enter.
Police have charged Craig Allan Boutilier, 47, of no fixed address, with one count of break and enter. He is in custody and scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.