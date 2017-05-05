Man facing break and enter charge after barking dog alerts tenant to intruder

A 47-year-old man is facing a break and enter charge after police responded to a break and enter call in Halifax on Friday morning.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 11:02 a.m. they responded to a report of a break and enter in progress in the 3100 block of Stanford Street.

Police said a tenant was alerted to an intruder by her dog’s barking. When she investigated, she found a male she recognized in her kitchen. He immediately fled the area.

When police arrived, the male was located nearby and arrested for break and enter.