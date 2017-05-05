NDP would reinstate Nova Scotia film tax credit, programs cut in 2015

HALIFAX — New Democrats in Nova Scotia are promising to reinstate a film tax credit axed by the Liberal government two years ago.

Leader Gary Burrill says an NDP government would re-establish a $23-million yearly film tax credit, with an additional $10 million in the first year.

Burrill says the extra funding this year would help stabilize an industry that was "decimated" by the Liberals in the 2015 budget.

Premier Stephen McNeil's contentious move to cut the lucrative film tax credit sparked protests and complaints that the industry would be gutted.

It was replaced with an incentive fund, with this fiscal year's budget set at $16.9 million.