Nova Scotia election roundup

Nova Scotia's New Democrats say if they form government they'll reinstate a film tax credit axed by the Liberal government two years ago.

Leader Gary Burrill says one of his government's early moves would be to re-establish a $23-million yearly film tax credit, with an additional $10 million in the first year.

He says this would stabilize an industry that was "decimated" by the Liberals in the 2015 budget.

Premier Stephen McNeil's Liberals replaced the tax credit with an incentive fund, with this fiscal year's budget set at $16.9 million.

The Liberals have put a figure on how much they'd commit to spend on improving mental health over the next four years in Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil says his government would target $34 million over four years to improve access to mental health services.

He says that would be enough for 35 new mental health clinicians to be hired as part of the plan to work in collaborative health centres.

They will be added to the 51 mental health clinicians to be hired through the expansion of the SchoolsPlus program announced in the proposed budget last month.

The Tories are pledging $729 million over seven years to twin four dangerous sections of 100 series highways in Nova Scotia.

The work would be carried out on stretches of Highways 101, 103 and the 104.

Work would also be done on a four-lane connector through Burnside in Halifax.

Another $30 million would go to improve safety features on other sections of highways not being twinned.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his party's platform will be released in about a week.

Burrill reiterated Friday that he is willing to run a deficit to pump funding into areas such as health care and education.

He wouldn't offer up any possible deficit figures, but said funding for programs and departments will be "commensurate with the level of the problem."

Burrill says New Democrats feel dramatic investments are required.

