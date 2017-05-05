Two Nova Scotia political leaders take campaigns to Halifax area

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's election campaign will centre around the Halifax area today, with only one leader heading outside the city to the Annapolis Valley.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill is set to make an announcement this morning at a video game developer in Halifax before campaigning in the region.

Premier Stephen McNeil will visit Laing House, a drop-in centre for youth with mental health issues, and then campaign in various Halifax communities including Hammonds Plains and Sackville.

Tory leader Jamie Baillie is making a policy announcement in Windsor and will then head to Berwick and New Minas in the ongoing campaign for the May 30 provincial vote.

McNeil spent much of Thursday defending himself from attacks on gender-related issues, including the reinstatement of a communications director who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in 2014.