Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are Saturday May 6:

---

Liberals:

DEBERT — Masstown market walk with candidate Karen Casey. (12:30 p.m., 10622 Highway 2)

SPRINGHILL — Springhill Liberal Rally at headquarters of candidate Kenny John Jackson. (2:15 p.m., 101 Main Street)

AMHERST — Visit campaign headquarters of candidate Terry Farrell. (3:30 p.m., 112 South Albion Road)

TRURO — Meet Truro craft brewers and tour food trucks with candidate Craig Johnson. (6 p.m., Truro Exhibition Park, 73 Ryland Ave)

---

Progressive Conservatives:

MILLBROOK FIRST NATION — Yard sale for the cure, Get Loud for Mental Health event, with candidate Keltie Jones. (10:45 a.m.)

SHUBENACADIE — Policy announcement in Shubenacadie Village with candidate John A. MacDonald. (2:15 p.m., Tin Shop Museum, 2854 Main Street)

DARTMOUTH — Campaigning with Dartmouth East candidate Tim Halman. (6:30 p.m.)

---

NDP:

HALIFAX — Rally and policy announcement with local NDP candidates. (11:30 a.m., Gary Burrill Campaign Office, 2017 Parker Street, Halifax).