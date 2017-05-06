Two people seriously injured after head-on crash on Nova Scotia highway
Police say the two people in a car were taken to hospital in Halifax after colliding with a truck.
The RCMP say around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a small car lost control, and crossed the centre line into the path of an oncoming pick-up truck, on Highway 104 at Barney’s River.
A male and female inside the car suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital in Halifax.
A passenger in the pick-up suffered minor injuries, while the driver wasn’t injured.
The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated.