Nova Scotia NDP leader promises to reopen talks with province's teachers

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's NDP leader is pledging to revoke a controversial bill that imposed a contract on the province's teachers.

Gary Burrill says he would reopen negotiations with the union representing 9,300 public school teachers if elected on May 30.

The province's Liberal government imposed a four-year contract on teachers earlier this year after a protracted labour dispute.

At a campaign rally in Halifax, Burrill also promised to introduce class-size caps for all grades at a cost of $9.3 million a year.

He says an NDP government would also hire more classroom support workers like psychologists and speech pathologists.