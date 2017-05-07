Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll

The Liberal party is in the lead heading into the second week of Nova Scotia's election campaign, but according to polling numbers to be released Monday, the three party leaders are neck and neck.

The poll of more than 1,000 Nova Scotians by Forum Research shows 41 per cent of decided and leaning voters said they’d cast their ballot for the Liberals. The Progressive Conservatives have 32 per cent support, and the NDP have 25 per cent.

When it comes to which of the three main party leaders Nova Scotians believe would make the best premier, the numbers are closer.

Premier Stephen McNeil and PC leader Jamie Baillie are nearly tied, with McNeil at 27 per cent, Baillie at 25 per cent, and NDP leader Gary Burrill at 17 per cent.

As for which leader Nova Scotians trust most, the numbers are even closer. Burrill has the lead with 24 per cent, with McNeil close behind at 22 per cent and Baillie at 20 per cent.

“There’s not much to differentiate the three leaders,” Lorne Bozinoff, president and founder of Forum Research, said in an interview.

But McNeil’s numbers could be better, he said, with the premier polling well behind his party.

“It does say something when you’re the sitting premier and you don’t do super well on that,” Bozinoff said.

The poll also found 38 per cent of Nova Scotians think the province is headed in the wrong direction, and 22 per cent think it’s headed in the right direction.

That number isn’t as alarming for the Liberals as it might sound though, according to Bozinoff.

“That number is being shared by both the Tory supporters and the New Democrat supporters,” he said. “It’s not good, but it’s not super bad either.”

To tap into that dissatisfaction, the two opposition parties will need solid platforms on the big issues for voters, he said.

According to those polled by Forum, those issues are healthcare (identified as the dominant election issue by 32 per cent of voters) and the economy and jobs (17 and 14 per cent each, combining to 31 per cent).

“(The opposition parties) have to show clearly superior platforms, demonstrably superior platforms in those two areas to be successful,” Bozinoff said.