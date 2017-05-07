'A big, big majority' want fixed election dates in Nova Scotia: poll

Two thirds of Nova Scotians want fixed election dates, according to polling numbers to be released on Monday.

Forum Research surveyed more than 1,000 people, and 65 per cent said Nova Scotia’s next government should develop fixed election dates for future campaigns. Twenty-one per cent said the next government shouldn’t develop fixed election dates, and 14 per cent said they didn’t know.

“We’re not going to get 100 per cent on any question in public opinion polling, but 65 is a big, big majority, so there’s strong support for the fixed election,” Lorne Bozinoff, president and founder of Forum Research, said in an interview.

Nova Scotia is the only province in Canada without fixed election dates, and Bozinoff said that fact, which was part of Forum’s question to those polled, may affect people’s opinions on the subject.

“It does make people think, ‘Well gee, maybe Nova Scotia is a bit out of step with everybody else, and maybe this is a good idea that we should also adopt,’” Bozinoff said.

While Nova Scotians may wish they had fixed election dates, the poll also shows that they agree with the time chosen by Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government for this particular election. A majority of those polled, 54 per cent, said now is the right time for the election, and 31 per cent said it wasn’t.