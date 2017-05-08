Halifax police deleted video of man's arrest, man tells independent watchdog

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog is probing allegations that Halifax police deleted a cellphone video of an arrest outside a downtown bar last month.

The Serious Incident Response Team said today a man told them last week that he had taken video of a friend's April 27 arrest for public intoxication.

The second man said he was also arrested on the same charge, and when his phone was returned to him the next morning, the video had been removed.

SIRT director Ron MacDonald said the independent unit decided the complaint raised issues of "significant public interest" under its mandate.

MacDonald said it is investigating whether the video existed, and whether a police officer tampered with it.