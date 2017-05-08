Health care dominates the Nova Scotia campaign trail after doctors' rally

HALIFAX — Health care is taking centre stage in the Nova Scotia election campaign following a weekend rally by doctors.

The physicians' protest in Sydney Mines on Sunday prompted Premier Stephen McNeil to defend his Liberal government's track record in an open letter to the Cape Breton Medical Staff Association.

He stressed that the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney will not be closing and that emergency room physicians' pay will not change.

Progressive Conservative candidate Alfie Macleod says the rally shows the extent of a health-care crisis in Cape Breton, which is short on family physicians, specialists and mental health services.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill attended the Cape Breton rally and made stops in Glace Bay, New Waterford, and Sydney.