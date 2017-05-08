News / Halifax

Be a tourist in your city: What's not to love about the Public Gardens in Halifax

The downtown green space is beginning to bloom again, making it a must-see attraction over the upcoming warmer months.

The Public Gardens on Monday as the sun came out following days of wet weather.

Nick Hubley

The Public Gardens on Monday as the sun came out following days of wet weather.

After a weekend of dreary wet weather, the sun’s return Monday brought happiness to many, and for us, a trip to the popular Public Gardens to see all of the beauty blooming again.

The flowers are blooming inside.

Nick Hubley - For Metro

The flowers are blooming inside.

Nestled in the city’s downtown core, thousands walk through the popular green space each day during the spring, summer and fall.

A worker doing maintenance work on Monday.

Nick Hubley - For Metro

A worker doing maintenance work on Monday.

On Monday, as the sun broke out following a foggy, wet start to the day, many took time to visit the Gardens as it felt like spring again in Halifax.

The Gardens is free to walk through and is open each day until dusk.

More of the beauty inside the Public Gardens on Monday.

Nick Hubley - For Metro

More of the beauty inside the Public Gardens on Monday.

If you haven’t visited the Public Gardens in awhile, take it from us and do it. You won’t leave disappointed.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular