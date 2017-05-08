Be a tourist in your city: What's not to love about the Public Gardens in Halifax

After a weekend of dreary wet weather, the sun’s return Monday brought happiness to many, and for us, a trip to the popular Public Gardens to see all of the beauty blooming again.

Nestled in the city’s downtown core, thousands walk through the popular green space each day during the spring, summer and fall.

On Monday, as the sun broke out following a foggy, wet start to the day, many took time to visit the Gardens as it felt like spring again in Halifax.

The Gardens is free to walk through and is open each day until dusk.